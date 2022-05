Otsuka to market Ai-Brainscience’s eye-tracking cognitive test app in Japan

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. and Ai-Brainscience Inc. signed an exclusive sales agreement for Japan that will see Otsuka market Ai-Brainscience’s eye-tracking application to test for cognitive function. The eye-tracking app, AiBS-01, could become the first dementia diagnosis application to receive regulatory approval in Japan. Ibaraki, Japan-based Ai-Brainscience (AiBS) is developing devices that use the eye-tracking based cognitive assessment test to detect early dementia beyond the conventional assessment methods performed by specialists.