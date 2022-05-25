NICE inks guarded recommendation for aortic root support for Marfan syndrome patients

Those who are burdened with Marfan syndrome face a lifetime of multi-organ system issues including potential aortic aneurysm, but help may be on the way in the U.K. The National Institute of Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has issued a recommendation that these patients be treated with personalized external aortic root support (PEARS) to treat both aortic root expansion and aortic dissection, although the agency indicated that this procedure is not quite ready for routine use in the National Health Service.