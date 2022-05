Caredx secures CE mark for Alloseq HCT amid investor uproar

Organ transplant diagnostic company Caredx Inc. has received CE marking for its Alloseq HCT chimerism testing kit and Alloseq HCT interpretation software for use in patients who have received hematopoietic cell transplantation (HCT). The NGS-based solution is used to monitor engraftment and evaluate the success of a hematopoietic stem cell transplant by measuring the relative ratio of the recipient and the donor cell population post-transplantation.