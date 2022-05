Davos Alzheimer’s Collaborative funds Retispec community screening program

Retispec Inc. and the Toronto Memory Program launched a community screening program for Alzheimer’s disease (AD) funded by the Davos Alzheimer’s Collaborative (DAC). The program will provide two points of entry for screening—optometry clinics and the Alzheimer Society of Toronto. The project is one of 12 early detection efforts worldwide that received a total of $4.5 million in funding this week from DAC.