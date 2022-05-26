Pharmazz posts positive phase III data in stroke

Solid phase III top-line results from a study in India for treating stroke with PMZ-1620 (sovateltide) have prodded Pharmazz Inc. to rethink its path to the clinic in the U.S. While the privately held company plans to apply for marketing authorization from the Indian Central Drugs Standard Control Organization, it also had planned to talk to the FDA about launching a phase II study. But since the new data are so solid, it may ask for an IND for a phase III study in the U.S., with the expectation that the number of participants would jump from 158 in the Indian study to as many as 400 to 500 participants in the U.S. and Europe, Anil Gulati, Pharmazz’s CEO and founder, told BioWorld.