Medtronic and Davita push deeper into renal disease with collaboration

Medtronic plc and Davita Inc. have agreed to form a new company focused on therapies for renal disease, which will require Medtronic to donate its current kidney care business to the new company. Davita in turn would have to produce $75 million in cash and another $25 million in other assets, but would also have to make as much as $300 million in other payments, depending on the accomplishment of certain milestones. The news comes as Medtronic reports mildly disappointing sales results for the company’s fourth quarter while opening a new front in the two companies’ presence in the renal disease space.