Angle wins first FDA clearance for Parsortix liquid biopsy system

U.K.’s Angle plc has become the first company to receive a U.S. FDA product clearance for harvesting intact cancer cells for analysis. Angle reported it scored FDA clearance for its Parsortix system for the capture and harvest of circulating tumor cells (CTCs) from metastatic breast cancer patient blood. Shares in the AIM-listed company soared by more than 50% following the news.