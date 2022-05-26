Flagship Pioneering-backed Profound Therapeutics Inc. made its debut with $75 million from its originator to support ongoing efforts with the Profoundry platform, which boasts of having discovered tens of thousands of proteins as part of an ambitious plan for “remapping the landscape of the human genome.” Founded by Flagship in 2020, Profound discovered that, by focusing on proteins in the process of translation, researchers could unlock a treasure trove of would-be drug targets.

First steps taken to make advanced research agency a reality in the US

Ignoring congressional sentiment, U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra announced the formal establishment of the Advanced Research Project Agency for Health (ARPA-H) as an independent entity within the NIH. He also appointed Adam Russell, the chief scientist at the University of Maryland's Applied Research Laboratory for Intelligence and Security, as acting deputy director of the new biomedical research agency. At several recent congressional hearings, leading Democrats and Republicans have voiced their concern about housing ARPA-H under the NIH, and some lawmakers are sponsoring legislation that would require the agency to be separate from the NIH.

Nurix expands leukemia study but stock stutters

Nurix Therapeutics Inc. has started its first phase Ib expansion cohort for treating chronic lymphocytic leukemia with NX-217. Expanding the ongoing phase I clinical trial of the Bruton’s tyrosine kinase degrader was prompted by positive data from the company’s phase Ia dose escalation study in the indication. The expansion cohort will include as many as 40 participants who will receive 100-mg daily doses of the oral therapy. Despite the growth of the study, Nurix was looking at a sizeable drop in its stock price at midday. Shares (NASDAQ:NRIX) of the company were trading 26% lower halfway through the day at about $7.54 each.

Goldman Sachs in swoop for specialty pharma Norgine

Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s private equity arm has agreed to buy a controlling stake in specialty pharma Norgine BV from the company’s founding Stein family. It’s a milestone in Norgine’s history after 110 years of family ownership.

Also in the news

Amytrx, Arrivo, Avadel, Axcella, Biomind, Blue Lake, Clearmind, Crinetics, Cynata, Cytomx, Evgen, Full-Life, Geovax, Hyundai, Innocare, Laekna, Legend, Modus, Moleculin, Neuvivo, Novocure, Novomedix, Nurix, Pfizer, Profound, Q32, Rapid Dose, Reata, Revive, Roche, Scioto, Scisparc, Sellas, Servier, Tikomed, Yingli