BioWorld - Friday, May 27, 2022
Petition to FDA raises questions about tests for DBS devices for Parkinson’s disease

May 26, 2022
By Mark McCarty
The U.S. FDA has received a citizen’s petition regarding the use of neuropsychological testing prior to placement of a deep brain stimulation (DBS) device for treatment of Parkinson’s disease. The petitioners, most of whose names were redacted, said that there is no standardized test for this purpose, and thus the patient should have sole discretion of evaluating the meaning of their own tests or the use of these tests should not be seen dispositive of the question of whether to go ahead with placement of a DBS device for Parkinson’s.
BioWorld MedTech Regulatory