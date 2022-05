Venostent’s Selfwrap wins breakthrough device designation

A tissue engineered polymer wrap designed to reduce vein graft failure rates in patients on hemodialysis for chronic kidney disease (CKD) has won FDA breakthrough device designation. Developed by Houston-based Venostent Inc., the Selfwrap bioabsorbable perivascular wrap is macroporous material that wraps around blood vessels and acts as a scaffold to ensure veins and arteries work together seamlessly to filter out toxins in the patient’s blood.