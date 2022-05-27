As EU’s IVDR regs come into force, infrastructure gaps remain

“The incomplete in vitro diagnostic regulation (IVDR) poses critical ongoing risks that need urgent resolution,” said Medtech Europe, as it welcomed the coming into force of the new EU regulatory system on May 26. Five years since the publication of the regulation, and after the industry has invested “significant resources into complying with its requirement,” some key elements of the infrastructure “are still not fully operational or even in place,” according to the trade body. “It is critical that all needed infrastructure is put in place and made operational without delay,” said Serge Bernasconi, CEO of Medtech Europe.