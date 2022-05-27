BioWorld - Friday, May 27, 2022
Newco news

UK biotech Nanosyrinx begins platform play around synthetic biology tech

May 27, 2022
By Richard Staines
A U.K. biotech is aiming to build a new pipeline around a unique drug delivery system employing a naturally occurring protein called a “nanosyringe” to overcome the technical challenges of delivering therapeutic payloads to target cells. Nanosyrinx Ltd., of Warwick, based its technology on a naturally occurring bacterial toxin mechanism, which produces tiny virus-like particles. The synthetic biology approach has allowed the company to tweak the cellular machinery of bacteria to produce these nanosyringes loaded with drugs.
