BioWorld - Friday, May 27, 2022
Mirati’s new data on KRAS candidate makes for mixed comparison with Amgen’s Lumakras

May 27, 2022
By Lee Landenberger
Mirati Therapeutics Inc. posted new data for its highly anticipated KRAS cancer fighter, adagrasib (MRTX-849), showing mixed results compared to its already-marketed competition, Lumakras (sotorasib) from Amgen Inc. The new data came from a cohort of patients with KRAS-G12C non-small-cell lung cancer enrolled in Mirati’s registration-enabling phase II Krystal-1 study. Each had received at least one prior systemic therapy, most with a PD-1/L1 inhibitor following or in combination with chemotherapy.
