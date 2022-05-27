Mirati’s new data on KRAS candidate makes for mixed comparison with Amgen’s Lumakras

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. posted new data for its highly anticipated KRAS cancer fighter, adagrasib (MRTX-849), showing mixed results compared to its already-marketed competition, Lumakras (sotorasib) from Amgen Inc. The new data came from a cohort of patients with KRAS-G12C non-small-cell lung cancer enrolled in Mirati’s registration-enabling phase II Krystal-1 study. Each had received at least one prior systemic therapy, most with a PD-1/L1 inhibitor following or in combination with chemotherapy.