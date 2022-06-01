Two FDA clearances to improve spinal surgery

More than 1.6 million spinal procedures are performed in the U.S. each year and between 10% and 30% of them fail to achieve their objective, indicating that the field has abundant room for improvement. Both equipment manufacturers and the FDA hope to improve spinal surgery success rates as seen in two clearances granted on May 31. The agency granted Si-Bone Inc. 510(k) clearance for its single-use permanent Ifuse Bedrock Granite Implant system, which offers improved sacropelvic stability and biomechanics following segmental spinal fusion in deformity procedures. Stryker Corp. also received 510(k) clearance for its Q Guidance system, which is designed to improve advanced planning and navigation during open or percutaneous computer-assisted spinal surgeries.