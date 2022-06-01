GSK’S 2-dose HPV vaccine gains expanded approval in China

China has granted a green light for Glaxosmithkline plc’s human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine, Cervarix, for girls ages 9 to 14. The HPV bivalent vaccine is used against types 16 and 18 in a two-dose course to prevent cervical cancer. It’s the first imported two-dose HPV vaccine for the age group to be approved in China, the company said. A three-dose schedule of Cervarix won Chinese approval in July 2016 for girls and women ages 9 to 25. To date, the two-dose regimen has been approved in about 100 global markets.