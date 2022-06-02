Investors pour $600M into low-cost gene sequencing platform

A start-up rival to Illumina Inc. has emerged from stealth mode, debuting a new low-cost gene sequencing platform, the UG 100. Ultima Genomics Inc. has raised approximately $600 million from investors including General Atlantic, Andreessen Horowitz, D1 Capital and Khosla Ventures to scale development of the whole-genome sequencing, single-cell sequencing technology. Initial data using the platform to sequence more than 200 human genomes will be presented at the upcoming Advances in Genome Biology and Technology (AGBT) conference.