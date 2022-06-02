SEC, DOJ take down would-be COVID test distributor for misleading investors

The U.S. Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission have separately indicted Marc Schessel and his company, Scworx Corp., for making false statements about the company’s ability to provide rapid tests for the COVID-19 pandemic. The indictments include allegations that Schessel and his company had been advised that the tests they had intended to procure were no longer available for distribution in the U.S., but that the Schessel did not advise shareholders of this fact for another 11 days.