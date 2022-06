BD workstation cited as security risk due to inadequate session expiration mechanism

The U.S. Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) said the Synapsys microbiology informatics software platform has an access vulnerability due to an inadequate session expiration mechanism. Becton Dickinson & Co., the publisher of the Synapsys system, said three versions of the software are vulnerable, but this vulnerability can be exploited only by those with direct access to the workstations, making this a lower risk than some other recently reported vulnerabilities.