Teamwork brings innovative approach to treatment for microtia closer to clinical reality

About 1,500 babies are born each year in the U.S. with microtia, which happens when the external ear is small and not formed properly, but 3Dbio Therapeutics Corp., and the Microtia-Congenital Ear Deformity Institute (MCEDI) of San Antonio have brought to patients a solution that avoids biocompatibility issues seen with existing solutions. The Auri Novo device, a 3D-printed reconstruction of the outer ear that leverages the patient’s own ear cartilage, eliminates the need to harvest rib cartilage or use porous polyethylene in lieu of native cartilage, another indication that the era of personalized medicine is finally in view.