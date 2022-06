Roche joins the ATR inhibitor party with $1.33B Repare deal

A new $1.33 billion oncology deal between Roche Holding AG and Repare Therapeutics Inc. is poised to give the Swiss multinational access to what it hopes will be a best-in-class program targeting DNA damage repair for the treatment of solid tumors. The global licensing agreement, for Repare's midstage camonsertib, gives Roche entrée to a developing race to lead the class alongside other big players, such as Merck KGaA, Bayer AG and Astrazeneca plc.