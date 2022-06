Xzing’s disposable electronic colonoscope greenlighted by China’s NMPA

Shenzhen Xzing Technology Co. Ltd. received marketing approval from China’s NMPA for its Endofresh disposable electronic colonoscope. The disposable colonoscope provides images with 1920 x 1080 pixels, which helps with diagnosis. It is equipped with auxiliary water and a lens-washing function to make sure of clear vision throughout endoscopy. It also allows users to insert endoscopic accessories at any bending angle no more than 210 degrees.