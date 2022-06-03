Lung cancer data help move the market as ASCO 2022 begins

The world’s biggest cancer-focused conference began June 3 as more than 40,000 attendees are expected at the American Society of Clinical Oncology’s (ASCO) annual gathering. The conference is being held in live in Chicago and is also available virtually. Among the more than 2,500 abstract presentations in about 120 subject subcategories are potential breakthroughs in treating non-small-cell lung cancer from Immutep Ltd., Cullinan Oncology Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc. Each company has seen upticks in their stock value, some as much as 10%, during the week as the conference approached and their data are presented.