FDA reviewers raise myocarditis concerns ahead of Novavax adcom

Shares of Novavax Inc. dropped 19% after briefing documents released ahead of the U.S. FDA’s June 7 advisory committee raised concerns about risks of myocarditis associated with COVID-19 vaccine NVX-CoV2373, though reviewers also noted the vaccine could offer protection against the omicron variant. The stock (NASDAQ:NVAX) closed June 3 at $44.76, down $11.21.