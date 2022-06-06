BioWorld - Monday, June 6, 2022
Astrazeneca, Daiichi unveil ‘practice-changing, huge win’ with Enhertu at ASCO

June 5, 2022
By Randy Osborne
Astrazeneca plc and Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd. wowed the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) meeting with positive phase III data from the Destiny-Breast04 (DB04) study with Enhertu (fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki) in breast cancer.

