Astrazeneca, Daiichi unveil ‘practice-changing, huge win’ with Enhertu at ASCO

Astrazeneca plc and Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd. wowed the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) meeting with positive phase III data from the Destiny-Breast04 (DB04) study with Enhertu (fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki) in breast cancer.