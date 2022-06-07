Swing low, sweet Enhertu: Astrazeneca, Daiichi ASCO data carry HER2 message home

The “showdown” at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) meeting foreseen by one analyst between breast cancer drugs from Gilead Sciences Inc. and Astrazeneca plc with partner Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd. didn’t quite materialize. Or the showdown happened, but turned out more nuanced than a one-to-one, high-noon gunfight on Main Street. Gilead ended considerable suspense June 4 by offering at ASCO phase III data from the Tropics-02 study with Trodelvy (sacituzumab govitecan), expectations for which already had grown lukewarm. Astrazeneca and Daiichi dazzled the next-day meeting with phase III data from the Destiny-Breast04 (DB04) study with Enhertu (fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan).