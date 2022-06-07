Grail partners with NHS for large-scale cancer study

Grail LLC reported a new study with the U.K.’s NHS to assess the clinical utility of its Galleri multi-cancer early detection test (MCED) for reducing late-stage cancer diagnoses. Menlo Park, Calif.-headquartered Grail presented the study design during the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) meeting in Chicago. The randomized controlled trial will enroll 140,000 asymptomatic participants aged 50-77 living across England to determine if Galleri can find cancers at an early stage when they are less advanced.