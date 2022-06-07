RBC panel:

Pandemic produced lasting changes in medical device markets

Even as new waves of COVID-19 cause less direct disruption in the delivery of health care, the ongoing pandemic leaves a dramatically altered landscape for medical devices in its wake. The RBC Global Healthcare Conference revealed trends that will continue to reshape the utilization of medical technology and delivery of health care, while industry leaders drilled down into the details in a focused panel discussion. All agreed: the pandemic catapulted telemedicine and remote monitoring ahead five or more years, a hybrid delivery system with greater fluctuations in volume will emerge, devices that facilitate the movement of care out of the hospital to home or outpatient settings will remain in high demand and patient-centered control of health care will continue to attract additional industries into health care markets.