Wandercraft launches latest physical therapy exoskeleton

June 6, 2022
By Bernard Banga
Wandercraft SAS unveiled Atalante X, its next-generation autonomous exoskeleton based on the concept of dynamic robotics. This self-balancing, walking exoskeleton, hands-free and without crutches, helps patients at all stages of physical therapy for learning to walk again by replicating a natural walking pattern. “We are responding to a major demand for physical therapy for learning to walk again while relieving the work of clinical staff,” Matthieu Masselin, CEO and co-founder of Wandercraft, told BioWorld.
