FDA’s device center drops response pause policy for premarket submissions

The U.S. FDA determined that the pandemic required an adjustment to applicant turn-around times for the agency’s responses to regulatory filings, an allowance that was unavoidable given the impact of the pandemic on applicants’ ability to respond. That policy has now been reversed, the agency said, which means that a failure to respond to queries about 510(k) filings within 180 days will lead to an assumption on the agency’s part that the applicant has withdrawn the submission.