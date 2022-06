Final FDA guidance for electromagnetic compatibility offers one-year delay for IVDs

The U.S. FDA’s guidance for electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) in medical devices has several moving parts, a consequence of the fact that the scope included cardiac electrophysiology devices and non-implantable medical devices. For the most part, the terms of the guidance will go into force within 60 days, but the compliance deadline for in vitro diagnostics (IVDs) doesn’t go into force until June 6, 2023, giving these manufacturers much more breathing room than their non-IVD counterparts.