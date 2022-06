Merus tees up ‘tumor agnostic’ filing for zenocutuzumab after impressing at ASCO

Could Merus NV be on course to get the fourth “tumor agnostic” drug approved, a groundbreaking approach to cancer that focuses on mutations rather than location of the disease? According to a trial update revealed at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) conference the biotech from Utrecht, the Netherlands, could join Merck & Co Inc., Bayer AG/Eli Lilly and Co. and Roche Holding AG with its early-to-mid stage candidate, zenocutuzumab.