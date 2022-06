Praxis to refocus after a failed phase II/III depression study

Following a negative phase II/III study of an investigational treatment for major depressive disorder, Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. is dropping staff from the payroll and refocusing the company’s resources on tremor and epilepsy. The Aria study of PRAX-114, a positive allosteric modulator extrasynaptic GABA receptor, missed its primary endpoint, statistical significance as measured on the Hamilton Depression Rating Scale. It also missed the study’s secondary endpoints.