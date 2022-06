‘Hook’ shot: I-Mab’s NSCLC phase II CD73 antibody tipped in, phase III ahead

I-Mab Biopharma Co. Ltd. chief medical officer John Hayslip said the firm is “moving forward at our best speed” in tandem with partner Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co. Ltd. to produce a diagnostic test that could be used in further clinical work with anti-CD73 antibody uliledlimab, for which results from an ongoing phase II trial were disclosed May 26.