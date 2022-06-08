BioWorld - Wednesday, June 8, 2022
ADA annual meeting

Abbott, Dexcom continue to sweeten CGM offerings

June 7, 2022
By Annette Boyle
No Comments
Abbott Laboratories received FDA clearance for its Freestyle Libre 3 continuous glucose monitoring system (CGM) just before the kickoff of the American Diabetes Association (ADA) annual meeting June 3 followed by breakthrough device designation for a combined CGM and continuous ketone monitoring system. Meanwhile, Dexcom Inc. is awaiting FDA clearance for its G7 device, which has already received CE mark. While the goals and main features of their devices remain similar, the two companies have taken different paths to market, with impacts on their product development that became even clearer during the ADA meeting.
