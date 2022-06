ADA annual meeting

Automated insulin delivery systems post strong results, high acceptance

Several companies showed promising results for automated insulin delivery (AID) systems at the American Diabetes Association (ADA) annual meeting in New Orleans. Studies of the systems, also known as artificial pancreas systems, indicate that integration with continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems enables substantially improved glycemic control, with more time in range (TIR) and less hypoglycemia than seen with multiple daily injection (MDI) therapy or insulin-pump therapy.