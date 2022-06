Medicare radiation oncology model still worrisome despite suspension of rule

The U.S. CMS has suspended the rulemaking for payment for radiation oncology for Medicare patients, but the suspension hasn’t assuaged the fears of industry and health care professionals. Anne Hubbard, health policy director for the American Society for Radiation Oncology told BioWorld that despite the suspension, CMS’s interest in the much-criticized proposal for site-neutral payment is unlikely to ebb anytime soon.