Medtronic issues advisory for pump weld defect in Heartware VADs

The U.S. FDA has posted notice of an advisory issued by Dublin-based Medtronic plc, regarding the Heartware ventricular assist device due to a pump weld defect, which the agency has identified as a class I recall. The recall affects devices that have been in use since 2006 and is associated with the entry of moisture into the pump center post, which can de-magnetize the magnets and thus trigger malrotation and consequently damage to the welds.