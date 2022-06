Moderna touts positive results for new COVID-19 booster candidate

Based on a preliminary data analysis of its second and newest COVID-19 booster candidate, Moderna Inc. said it plans to ask the U.S. FDA to approve mRNA-1273.214 ahead of potential shipping in late summer 2022. The vaccine contains mRNA-1273 (Spikevax) and a vaccine candidate targeting omicron. New phase II/III results show the candidate hitting all the study’s primary endpoints when compared to Moderna’s original vaccine, mRNA-1273.