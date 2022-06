Scopio Labs lands upgraded FDA clearance for telehematology device

Tel Aviv-based startup Scopio Labs Ltd. has received U.S. FDA 510(k) clearance for its artificial intelligence (AI) powered cell morphology platform, X100HT. The laboratory device is designed to locate and display images of white cells, red cells and platelets acquired from fixed and stained peripheral blood smears. Analysis of the images is then provided using AI technology.