With $194M financing and supportive phase III results in toddlers, DBV T plots comeback for peanut allergy patch

In August 2020, it looked like DBV Technologies SA was in considerable trouble after the U.S. FDA served it with a rejection for its Viaskin Peanut allergy patch, raising concerns efficacy could be compromised because the product wasn’t sticking to the skin well. But could the Montrouge, France-based firm be making a comeback with the epicutaneous technology?