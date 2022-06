Newco news

Profoundbio completes $70M series A round to advance ADC programs to the clinic

Profoundbio Inc. closed a $70 million series A financing round that will see it advance its two lead antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) programs to the clinic. The Suzhou, China, and Woodinville, Wash.-based company has raised a total of more than $138 million in the past two years.