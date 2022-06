GSK begins talks with regulators about RSV vaccine in older people, ahead of planned spinout of consumer unit

GSK plc is preparing filings for its respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine in older people following supportive late-stage trial results, a product which could play a vital role as it spins out its consumer business arm. The vaccine could be a potential blockbuster for GSK, worth as much as $7 billion in peak annual sales if approved in all its potential uses – although trials in pregnant women remain on hold because of safety concerns.