Oncologica adds allergen management to molecular test portfolio

Oncologica Ltd. is expanding its testing service to include an at-home molecular immunoglobulin E (IgE) antibody allergy test. The Cambridge, U.K.-based precision medicine company said the new Allergyfocus test can detect 99% of globally known allergens from a finger prick blood sample. The IgE test provides a personalized antibody profile of allergy triggers such as different foods, pollen, mould or animals.