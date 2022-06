Glympse diagnostic detects HCC in blood

Glympse Bio Inc.’s diagnostic platform has demonstrated the ability to detect hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) in blood, offering a non-invasive method for diagnosing the disease much earlier and more reliably than current approaches. The platform uses biosensors and machine learning to measure protease activity in plasma samples. Details of studies demonstrating the system’s accuracy in HCC will be presented at the International Liver Conference 2022 in London.