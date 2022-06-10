AI in Radiology

Physicians want to see the difference AI can make in radiology

Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) algorithms for use in medical radiology have made tremendous inroads into clinical practice, but one of the key stakeholder groups, physicians, aren’t always persuaded of the benefits of these software products. In this second installment of a six-part series, BioWorld asked Bibb Allen, Jr., chief medical officer for the Data Science Institute of the American College of Radiology, what physicians want, and what physicians see as a trend toward me-too AI.