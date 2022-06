Second opinion: US FDA panel follows eli-cell nod with confirmation of beti-cel benefit

After surprising Wall Street by unanimously voting in favor of the gene therapy elivaldogene autotemcel (eli-cel) for early active cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy from Bluebird Bio Inc., the FDA’s Cellular, Tissue and Gene Therapies Advisory Committee met again June 10, this time to examine the risk-benefit profile of the company’s betibeglogene autotemcel (beti-cel) for people with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.