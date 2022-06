Resmed to pay $1B for software provider Medifox Dan

Resmed Inc. has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Medifox Dan GmbH, a German developer of out-of-hospital software solutions for providers in major settings across the care continuum, from software and services investor Hg. The deal – valued at roughly $1 billion – is expected to close by the end of the year, which is the end of the third quarter of Resmed’s 2023 fiscal year.