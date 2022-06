FDA greenlights Earlitec autism diagnostic tool

The U.S. FDA has granted clearance for Earlitec Diagnostics Inc.’s Earlipoint evaluation tool for the diagnosis and assessment of autism spectrum disorder (ASD) in children aged 16-30 months. The eye-tracking technology utilizes Dynamic Quantification of Social-Visual Engagement (DQSVE), which captures a child’s moment-by-moment looking behavior. The clearance was based on positive results from two studies in which more than 500 children were enrolled.