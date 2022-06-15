BioWorld - Wednesday, June 15, 2022
Outset Medical shares tank on Tablo shipment hold

June 15, 2022
By Annette Boyle
Outset Medical Inc. dropped 38% during intraday trading to reach its lowest point since going public in mid-2020 following its announcement that it began holding shipments of its Tablo hemodialysis system for home use in late May pending U.S. FDA clearance of a 510(k) submission for changes made to the device since its original clearance in March 2020. The stock which closed June 13 at $20.43, recovered some ground to close June 15 at $14.58, which is still 78% off the stock’s high in November 2020.
