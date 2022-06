Orthopediatrics inks $33M deal for Pega Medical

Pediatric orthopedics company Orthopediatrics Corp. has signed a $33 million deal to buy competitor Pega Medical Inc. As part of the deal, Orthopediatrics will acquire Pega’s Fassier-Duval telescopic intramedullary system. The implant is designed to treat bone deformities in children with osteogenesis imperfecta. Orthopediatrics will pay a $31 million upfront cash payment plus $2 million in stock – which includes certain restrictions for three years.